Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.
Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE EC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
