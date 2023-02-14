Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.

NYSE EC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

