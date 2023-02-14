Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

