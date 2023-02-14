Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Edible Garden Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
About Edible Garden
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.