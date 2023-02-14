Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Edible Garden Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

