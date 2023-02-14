Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $74,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 125,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.08%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.