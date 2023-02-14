eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $5.88 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
