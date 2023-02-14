eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $5.88 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.