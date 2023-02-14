Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,935.22

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $32,935.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015891 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,443,109 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.