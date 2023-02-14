Electroneum (ETN) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.51 million and $40,431.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015457 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,386,304 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

