Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.07. Elekta AB has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

