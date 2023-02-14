ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $28.61 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ELIS has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $9,385.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002960 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12873569 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,085.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.