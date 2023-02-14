Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.80. Embecta shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 301,223 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Up 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.