Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.80. Embecta shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 301,223 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Embecta Trading Up 8.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
Institutional Trading of Embecta
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
