Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

