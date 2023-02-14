Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
