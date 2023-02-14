Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of £0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of £201-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.00 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,913. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 75.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

