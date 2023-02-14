Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.23 million-$249.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.85 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $146.46.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
