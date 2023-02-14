Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Energizer were worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

