Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million to $910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.29 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.