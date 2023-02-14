Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million to $910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.29 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
