Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

