Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Raised by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. 692,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,634. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

