ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105.31

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.60 million and $105.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00044423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00220101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00833114 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $162.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.