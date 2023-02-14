ERC20 (ERC20) Tops One Day Volume of $73.90

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $73.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00220513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00833114 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $162.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.