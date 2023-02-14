Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

