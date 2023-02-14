Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.92 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $136.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.51 or 0.00094577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424317 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015298 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00717230 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00573176 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000877 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00185188 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,288,067 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
