EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($1.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter.

EuroDry Price Performance

EuroDry stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of EuroDry worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EuroDry Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

