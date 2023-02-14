Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,014 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ES traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 473,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,113. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

