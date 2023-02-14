Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.77 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Evmos has a market cap of $122.77 million and approximately $867,728.17 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00427553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.22 or 0.28321894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

