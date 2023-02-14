Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 7.3 %

EVOK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,375. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

