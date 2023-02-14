Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Trimmed by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up approximately 4.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 258,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.13 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,750 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

