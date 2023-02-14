Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

