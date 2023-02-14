Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 3,280,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after buying an additional 144,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,308,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after acquiring an additional 579,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

