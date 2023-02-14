ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.