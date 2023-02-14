ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.