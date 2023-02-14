ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.12 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,987 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $211.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

