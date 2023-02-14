ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.26 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

CBSH stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

