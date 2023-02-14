ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 463.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

