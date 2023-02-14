ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,657 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $257.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $217.92 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

