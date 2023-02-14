ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,657 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.