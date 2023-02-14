ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $9.87 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.