ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.