ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 73,511 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,511 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after buying an additional 108,772 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $319,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

