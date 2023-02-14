Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.83.

EXPE stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 962,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

