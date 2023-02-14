Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 214,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,937,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,156 shares of company stock worth $783,194. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

EXTR opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.