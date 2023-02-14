Fair Isaac’s (FICO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $780.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

FICO stock opened at $694.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.75 and a 200-day moving average of $531.35. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,836 shares of company stock worth $11,506,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

