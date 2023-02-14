Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,100 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 1,880,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,232. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

