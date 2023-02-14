Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.99. 553,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,549. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

