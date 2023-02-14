Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.71. 918,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

