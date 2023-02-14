Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 447,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $113.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile



CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

