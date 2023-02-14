Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $78,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.13. 414,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

