Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPTS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. 1,973,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.