Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

