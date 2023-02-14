Falcon Wealth Planning Has $11.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 895,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.74. 51,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

