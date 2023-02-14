Falcon Wealth Planning Has $412,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,910 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

