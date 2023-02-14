Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. 1,559,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

